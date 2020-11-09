Sensex rallies over 500 points in opening session, Nifty surges by 150 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday with Sensex up by over 500 points and Nifty up by 150 points.

Sensex rallies 567.45 points to 42,460.51 in opening session while Nifty surged 163 points to 12,426.55.

At 10:0 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 577.70 (1.38%) at 42,470.76 while the Nifty 50 was up by 159.45 (1.30%) at 12,423.00.

This comes as global stock markets have shown optimism over Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential elections.

Expectations of better handling of the COVID-19 pandemic under Biden, softer protectionist stance and lesser number of radical policy changes have allowed some global investors to take risks.