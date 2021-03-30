Sensex rallies 1,128 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 14,800 level: HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Nestle India, TCS and HUL trade in green

Extending its gains to the second consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 1,128 points on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 1,128.08 points or 2.30 per cent higher at 50,136.58, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 337.80 points or 2.33 per cent to 14,845.10.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Infosys, NTPC, Nestle India, TCS and HUL.

On the other hand, M&M, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the laggards.