Sensex plunges over 380 points, Nifty near 17,100 over Russia-Ukraine crisis

The benchmark stock market indices nosedived on negative cues from global equities amid reports of escalations in Ukraine-Russia tensions. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with IT, metal, oil & gas, capital goods, FMCG, realty and PSU bank indices down 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.7-1.6 percent. The volatility index (VIX) jumped more than 5 percent in a day.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than that on the previous two days, power was the only sector that ended in the positive while Realty, Metals and Telecom lost the most. BSE Smallcap index ended down 1.62 percent while Midcap ended down 0.70 percent.

The benchmark Sensex started the day with a loss of 1,244.95 points at 56,438.64 points from its previous day's close at 57,683.59 points. The Sensex recovered some losses later in the day. At 11.54 AM, the 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 716.92 points or 1.24 percent lower at 56,966.67 points. The Sensex had lost 149.38 points or 0.26 percent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 214.70 points or 1.25 per cent down at 16,991.95 points against its previous day's close at 17,206.65 points. The Nifty opened deep in the red at 16,847.95 points and slumped to a low of 16,843.80 points in the intra-day.

At close, the Sensex was down 382.91 points or 0.66 percent at 57,300.68. The broader Nifty was down 114.50 points or 0.67 percent at 17,092.20. About 684 shares have advanced, 2,589 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.

Stocks like M&M, ONGC, EICHERMOTORS were in the gaining list while BPCL, TCS, TATASTEEL, SBI were the prime laggards.

Among major Nifty losers were Tata Steel, TCS, BPCL, Tata Motors and SBI Life Insurance were the top Nifty losers. M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries and ONGC were gainers.

Equity markets come under heavy selling pressure

The Indian equities markets have come under heavy selling pressure tracking weakness in major indices across the world on escalations in tensions between Russia and the United States and major European countries over the Ukraine issue. The United States and its European allies are set to impose new sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The move is likely to further escalate the tensions in the region.

There was across the board selling pressure in the Indian stock markets. All the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. TCS slumped 3.82 per cent. Tata Steel plunged 3.77 per cent. Bharti Airtel dipped 2.78 per cent. State Bank of India tumbled 2.33 per cent to Rs 499.90.

Nifty continues to plunge daily

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty continues dropping everyday and then recovering part of the losses by the end of the day. Advance decline ratio continues to be heavily in the negative. 16,809-16,836 band continues to provide support on falls while 17,267 could offer resistance."

Technically, the index has reversed up from 200-days SMA, which indicates strong support around 16,800 levels. Moreover, it has also taken a support at Lower Bollinger Band formation and settled above it that suggests further strength, said Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking said. "On an hourly chart, the index showed positive crossover and RSI has reversed from oversold zone. At present, the Index has support at 17000/16800 levels while resistance comes at 17,300/17,450 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 36,600 levels while resistance 38,000 at levels."

Asian equities decline

Asian equities slid for a third day as escalating tensions over Ukraine and fresh regulatory scrutiny on China’s tech sector drained investors’ nerves. China asked firms to check their financial exposure to Ant Group Co. European stock market.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:47 PM IST