Sensex opens at record high, touches 57,000 ; Nifty nears 17,000-mark

The benchmark Sensex soared 200 points to top 57,000 for the first time ever tracking gains in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS amid fresh foreign fund inflows. The Nifty50 was up 29.35 points or 0.17 percent at 16,960.40 on Tuesday.

After touching a lifetime high of 57,124.78 in the opening session, the 30-share index was trading 115.53 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 57,005.29. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.15 points or 0.14 per cent to 16,955.20.

At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 127.37 points or 0.22 percent at 57017.13, and the Nifty was up 39.20 points or 0.23 percent at 16970.20. About 1298 shares have advanced, 521 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,202.81 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

Among the top gainers were HCL Tech up 2.51 percent up at Rs 1192.15, Bharti Airtel up 1.59 percent at Rs 630.20, Tech Mahindra up 1.48 percent at Rs 1,440.35, Infosys up 0.82 percent at Rs 1,711.70 and TCS up 0.75 percent at Rs 3,729.25; while M&M (-) 0.73 percent at Rs 786.20, ICICI Bank (-) 0.45 percent at Rs 710.35, HDFC (-) 0.41 percent at Rs 2743.70, Bajaj Finserv (-) 0.39 percent at Rs 16,487.80, IndusInd Bank (-) 0.39 percent at Rs 1001.10 were the top losers.

The BSE Midcap index hit a new high with the S&P BSE MidCap up 0.27 percent or 64.74 points at 23,721.12. The BSE SmallCap index outperformed benchmark Sensex, rising 0.40 percent. It was up 0.40 percent or 106.89 points at 26,797.17 points.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 233.52 points or 0.41 percent at 57123.28, and the Nifty was up 60.80 points or 0.36 percent at 16991.80.

On Monday, benchmark Indices closed on a positive note and ended at record highs with Nifty 50 closing (+)1.35 percent and Sensex closing (+)1.36 percent or 765 points at 56,890. The Nifty gained more than 200 points in a day to close at 16,938.30 levels while BankNifty ended at 36,347.65 levels with 2 percent gains.

Newbie retail investors entry in markets

"A distinguishing feature of this bull market which started in April 2020, is that it has been remarkably stable without any major correction," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, PTI said.

So, the newbie retail investors who entered the market since April 2020 (1.42 crore new Demat accounts opened in FY21) have been buying every dip, successfully, he noted, adding that with the Fed giving a commentary favourable to bulls, momentum is likely to take the Nifty to 17,000.

Asian stocks dip

Most Asian stocks dipped Tuesday as traders assessed weaker economic activity in China and the latest escalation in Beijing’s crackdown on private industries. Stepped-up curbs on Chinese video-gaming firms also hampered sentiment by putting the spotlight back on the clampdown on technology companies. Separately, China’s securities regulator said it plans to rein in the country’s private equity and venture capital funds.

China’s factory activity grew at a slower pace in August as compared with the previous month, data released Tuesday showed. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for August came in at 50.1, against July’s reading of 50.4. In a worrying sign for China’s slow consumption recovery, a gauge of activity for the services sector in August slipped into sharp contraction for the first time since the height of the pandemic in February last year. The official non-manufacturing PMI in August was 47.5, well down from July’s 53.3.

Economic growth

India’s economy is expected to have grown at a record pace in the three months that ended in June — but analysts point out that the data is unlikely to paint a full picture of the country’s growth trajectory. More than 40 economists polled by Reuters this month predicted that gross domestic product rose 20 percent on-year for the April to June period.

Data to Watch Out

India fiscal deficit in rupees for April-July period 5 PM

India Eight Infrastructure Industries Index for July, oreious 8.9 percent 5:30 PM

India GDP for quarter ended June; 20.0 percent (prior 1.6 percent) 5:30 PM

India GVA for quarter ended June; 19.6 percent (prior 3.7 percent).

Crude up

Global benchmark Brent settled at $73.41 a barrel, up 71 cents or 0.98%. Brent touched a session high of $73.69, the highest since August 2. US crude futures rose 47 cents, or 0.68% to $69.21 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed near $69 a barrel after rising 0.7 percent on Monday. While Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to gradually resume service after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana at the weekend, local refineries may be slower to restart operations.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet on Wednesday to assess the global market and prospects for demand as the pandemic grinds on. With expectations the hit to consumption from the delta variant will fade, they are expected to restore another 400,000 barrels a day.

Dollar up

The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia but remained near two-week lows. Moves were mostly light as August draws to a close, with the latest US jobs report, including non-farm payroll numbers, due later in the week.

The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.01 percent to 92.662 by 10:28 PM ET (2:28 AM GMT).

Fuel prices unchanged

The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre. Petrol prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 107.52, Rs 99.20 and Rs 101.82 per litre, respectively. Similarly, diesel prices across the cities remained unchanged at Rs 96.48, Rs 93.52 and Rs 91.98 per litre.

Before price revision for auto fuel began this month, rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21. This pause in prices came after the fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year.

The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi, while the diesel rates have spiked by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

