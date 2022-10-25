e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex opens 40 points higher post Diwali, Rupee regains strength to reach 82.63 against dollar

Sensex opens 40 points higher post Diwali, Rupee regains strength to reach 82.63 against dollar

Global market sentiment was positive after the change of leadership in the UK, while foreign investors were concerned about China's Xi Jinping bolstering his position.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Sensex had opened 500 points higher, but couldn't sustain momentum amidst volatility. |
Follow us on

The morning after opening for Muhurat trading, Sensex jumped 40 points to open on Tuesday, edging closer to 60,000 points. Nifty also gained 32.40 points to surge past 17,763. The positivity during the festive season also comes as Asian markets recover on hopes of a US Federal slowing down rate cuts. The panic selling in China over Xi Jingping tightening his grip on power, has also positioned India as a favourable destination for foreign investors.

Global markets are also buoyed by former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s election as the next British Prime Minister, after the chaos witnessed under Liz Truss. The Rupee also gained strength to rise 25 paise against the US dollar and open at 82.63. The IT, automobile and metal sectors made gains in a volatile market, while banks and FMCG lagged behind, even as ICICI Bank went up by 1 per cent after posting profit growth.

Thanks to strong global cues, Sensex also managed to touch 60,000 in early trade before the market opened. The investor confidence is also a result of most firms posting profits and higher revenues in the past week.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Foreign investors dump Chinese stocks worth record $2.5 billion amid panic selling triggered by Xi...

Foreign investors dump Chinese stocks worth record $2.5 billion amid panic selling triggered by Xi...

Sensex opens 40 points higher post Diwali, Rupee regains strength to reach 82.63 against dollar

Sensex opens 40 points higher post Diwali, Rupee regains strength to reach 82.63 against dollar

Philips plans to cut 5% of its global workforce following a recall of medical equipment

Philips plans to cut 5% of its global workforce following a recall of medical equipment

RIL to commission MJ gas condensate field by year-end

RIL to commission MJ gas condensate field by year-end

Sensex rises over 650 points in opening deal to start Diwali Muhurat Trading

Sensex rises over 650 points in opening deal to start Diwali Muhurat Trading