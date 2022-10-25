Sensex opens 40 points higher post Diwali, Rupee regains strength to reach 82.63 against dollar

Sensex had opened 500 points higher, but couldn't sustain momentum amidst volatility. |

The morning after opening for Muhurat trading, Sensex jumped 40 points to open on Tuesday, edging closer to 60,000 points. Nifty also gained 32.40 points to surge past 17,763. The positivity during the festive season also comes as Asian markets recover on hopes of a US Federal slowing down rate cuts. The panic selling in China over Xi Jingping tightening his grip on power, has also positioned India as a favourable destination for foreign investors.



Global markets are also buoyed by former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s election as the next British Prime Minister, after the chaos witnessed under Liz Truss. The Rupee also gained strength to rise 25 paise against the US dollar and open at 82.63. The IT, automobile and metal sectors made gains in a volatile market, while banks and FMCG lagged behind, even as ICICI Bank went up by 1 per cent after posting profit growth.



Thanks to strong global cues, Sensex also managed to touch 60,000 in early trade before the market opened. The investor confidence is also a result of most firms posting profits and higher revenues in the past week.