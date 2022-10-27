Sensex opens 300 points higher after holidays, Rupee gains strength to hit 82.20 against dollar

Sensex has gained amid festive cheer. | File

Sensex gains 300 points to open in the green at 59892 after holidays, while Nifty has managed to stay above the 17,700 mark. Metal stocks such as Tata Steel, Hidalco and JSW Steel are among gainers, while power and energy firms NTPC, Power Grid Corporation and ONGC remain subsued.

Dabur's stocks also climbed after its acquisition of Badshah Masala, while Zee Entertainment performed well post its merger with Sony.

The Rupee recovered by gaining 52 paise to rise from 82.72 to 82.20 against the US dollar early in the day.