Sensex, Nifty rebound from lows to end higher in late buying; banking, oil & gas stocks surge

The benchmark index wiped out its early morning losses and managed to close on a positive note with 69 point gains helped by buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid postive global trends. Banknifty inched up by 0.85 percent to close at 35710.50 levels. On the sectoral front, Nifty METAL and PSU BANK led up by 1 percent while Nifty PHARMA and IT dragged by 0.4 percent in a day.

At close, the Sensex was up 231.29 points or 0.40 percent at 57,593.49. The broader Nifty was up 69 points or 0.40 percent at 17,222. About 1,051 shares have advanced, 2,268 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

After falling 537.11 points to a low of 56,825.09 in morning trade, the 30-share BSE barometer staged a recovery in afternoon trade and climbed 231.29 points or 0.40 percent to settle at 57,593.49. As many as 20 Sensex stocks closed with gains while 10 declined The broader NSE Nifty recovered 69 points or 0.40 percent to settle at 17,222 with 29 of its constituents ending in green.

From the 30-share pack, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the leading gainers.

"Benchmark indices reversed early morning losses on positive global cues,'' said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities to PTI. On Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 233.48 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 57,362.20. The Niftyhad declined 69.75 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,153.

Markets move sideways but close on higher note

Technically, the Nifty index has been forming like the Bullish Hammer Candlestick pattern on the daily chart, said Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking. The closed above 50 days Exponential Moving Average indicates positive moves in the coming day. MACD suggested a positive crossover on the daily time frame. At present, the index has support at 17,000 levels while resistance comes at 17,450 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 35,200 levels while resistance at 36,300 levels, he said.

Markets once again witnessed sideways movement but finally managed to end on a higher note because of sharp gains in banking and oil & gas stocks,said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Technically, once more the Nifty took the support near 17,000 or 200 day SMA and bounced back sharply to close above the 50-day SMA. But the broader texture of the market is still non directional. In the near future, as long as the index is holding the 17,100 level, the market is likely to retest the level of 17325-17400, Chouhan said. However, if the index falls below the same, it could trigger further weakness till 17,000-16,950.

The markets ended the day with slight gains despite reflecting losses in the first half of the day, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. The strong move can be attributed to the positive move in the banking category. The positive move in the oil and gas, metals and telecom space on expectations of positive negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The day marked the listing of KN Agri on NSE Emerge platform, the stock ended the day at Rs. 146.00 with gains of about 95 percent from the issue price.

Stock-specific news during the day was the sharp fall in Ruchi Soya stock price on the last day of FPO. The fall was on the cards as the share was trading at about Rs. 900 while the FPO was Rs. 650 and such a huge differential was not bought into. Shree Cement has commissioned the Cement plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh with the capacity of 12,000 tonnes per day further strengthening the capacity.

On the technical front Nifty50 is expected to have support and resistance at 17,000 and 17,400 respectively for the bank Nifty the levels seems to be at 35,200 and 35,900 respectively, added Nigam.

Asian stock exchanges close lower

Equity exchanges in Tokyo and Seoul settled lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai ended higher. Stock exchanges in the US also ended on a mixed note on Friday.

European markets were trading with gains as investors weigh the developments of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

FIIs net sellers

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,507.37 crore on Friday, according to the stock exchange data.

''Even though the Ukraine war and the consequent crude spike impacted markets initially, the war is not impacting markets much now. The major headwinds for markets in 2022 will continue to be the high US inflation and Fed tightening,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Crude prices decline

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 3.46 percent to $116.3 per barrel.

Bonds take a fresh beating, yen slides to lowest since 2015

World stocks were largely flat, holding their ground in the face of another brutal selloff in major bond markets. Ten-year US Treasury yields pushed decisively above the 2.5 percent-marker for the first time since 2019, Dutch and Belgian two-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2014 and even Japanese yields defied central bank intervention to hit fresh six-year highs, according to Reuters.

As the Bank of Japan reinforced its super-loose monetary policy by offering to buy as many bonds as needed to keep 10-year yields under 0.25 percent, the yen weakened more than 1.5 percent against the dollar.

Rupee gains

Rupee gained 7 paise to close at 76.17 (provisional) against US dollar.

Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said the USDINR spot closed 3 paise lower at 76.15. Year end selling from corporates was absorbed by bids from oil marketing companies. Over the near-term, USDINR is expected to remain range bound between 75.75 and 76.50.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:45 PM IST