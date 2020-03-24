Business

Updated on

Sensex, Nifty give up early gains

By FPJ Bureau

A day after the Indian stock market logged the biggest ever single day fall, the indices tracking international cues opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the Sensex rising over 1,200 points. However, the indices soon began drifting and at 10.33 am is now trading in the red down 217 points or 0.84%.

BSE
BSE
ANI

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange opened higher at 7,979, up by 368.75 points or 4.85 per cent from its previous close, but at 10.33 am drifted into the negative territory and is trading at 7566 points down by 43.80 points.

On Monday, Sensex witnessed the biggest ever single day fall as it ended over 3,900 points lower than its previous close on the coronavirus crisis.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in