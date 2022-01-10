Sensex, Nifty end above key psychological levels amid mixed Asian market cues; banking, auto stocks sizzle

The stock market closed the day's trading on a high on January 10. Markets witnessed further upsurge and the key element was that both the benchmark indices managed to close above the psychological levels of 60,000 and 18,000 despite lingering concerns of steadily rising Omicron variant cases.

At close, the Sensex was up 650.98 points or 1.09 percent at 60,395.63. The Nifty was up 190.60 points or 1.07 percent at 18,003.30. About 2472 shares have advanced, 948 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.

Top gainers in Nifty50 were UPL (4.53 percent) and Hero Motocorp (3.32 percent) and top losers were Wipro (-2.47 percent) and Divis lab (-1.01 percent). All sectoral indices ended in green. Nifty PSU Banks was the top gainer (3.23 percent ). In stock specific, Reliance industries remained in focus as they acquired New York based premium hotel the Mandarin Oriental.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, "The Nifty is clearly witnessing short term resistance of 17,930 and after the intraday breakout, it maintained a breakout continuation formation throughout the day. On daily and intraday charts, the market is still holding higher high and higher low formation which is broadly positive. For day traders, now the support has shifted to 17,900 from 17,700 and above the same the bullish sentiment is likely to continue up to 18,075-18,150 levels. If the index slips below 17,900, the market could retest the level of 17,800-17,760."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty rose well on January 10. Advance decline ratio was also well into the positive territory suggesting broad market gains. 17,812-17,905 is the support for the Nifty in the near term, while 18,109 could be a resistance."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Asian Markets looked optimistic and were unaffected by negative US equities market which again showed lower job creation along with rising inflation. Investor sentiments increased after the release of quarterly survey of employment generation by Labour ministry which stated that nine select sectors contributed towards creating 3.10 crore jobs in the July-September 2021 quarter which is 2 lakhs more than April-June quarter."

Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, Choice Broking said, "After a gap-up opening, the Nifty index continued the upside move for the day to close at 18009.50 levels with almost 1 percent gains while Banknifty inched up by 1.6 percent to settle at 38,356.90 levels. On the sectoral front, Nifty PSUBANK saw the highest gain of 3.1 percent followed by the Media and AUTO sector. Stocks like, UPL, TITAN, Hero Motor Co, Maruti were the top gainers for the day while Wipro, Divis Lab, Nestle, Asian Paints were the prime laggards.

"Technically, the Nifty has surpassed the prior swing highs of 17,944.70 and tested a psychological level of 18,000. The index has managed to sustain above Ichimoku Cloud formation and 100 days Simple Moving Averages, which suggests bullish strength. A momentum indicator Stochastic & MACD is trading with a positive crossover on the daily time-frame. At present, the Index has support at 17700 levels while resistance comes at 18,200 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 37,500 levels while resistance at 38,800 levels."

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, "Technically, the benchmarks appear steady after today's strong close. Confirmation of major weakness only below Nifty 17,879-mark. Buying on dips should be the preferred strategy as Nifty bulls will aim to reclaim all-time high at 18,604 mark."

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:46 PM IST