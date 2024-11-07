Sensex & Nifty Drown In Red After Rallying On Wednesday Post Trump's Victory In US Elections

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The Indian markets appear to have come down with Trump fever. After rallying with gains of over 1 per cent in the intraday trade on Wednesday, the marquee Indian indices dropped to new lows at the Dalal Street on Thursday.

The marquee BSE Sensex dropped below the milestone mark of 80,000 points. The NSE Nifty also saw its value go farther away from the 25,000 mark.

BSE SENSEX

The oldest index on the Asian continent started at 80,563.42 before dropping into the red territory. Throughout the intraday trade, Sensex dropped further, hitting the lowest point of 79,419.34, losing over 1 per cent in value, before recovering marginally.

At 13:00 IST, Sensex declined by 0.95 per cent or 760.32 points, taking the overall value to 79,617.81. Here, TCS was the biggest (in relative terms) gainer with gains of under 1 per cent. Tech Mahindra was the biggest loser with losses of 2.51 per cent.

NIFTY 50

When we look at the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty opened on a higher note at 24,489.60 before losing its momentum.

The NSE index dropped in value by 1.08 per cent or 263.50 points. The NSE Nifty's 52-week-high stood at 26,277.35 points.

Amongst the major indices, the Nifty Bank incurred the least amount of losses. Here, Apollo Hospitals was the biggest gainer, rising by over 6 per cent. Meanwhile, Hindalco was the biggest loser, with major losses of close to 8 per cent.

Nifty Bank

However, the Nifty Bank continued to trade in red with a deficit of 0.61 per cent or 316.80 points. This took the overall value of the index to 52,000.60. On this end, Federal Bank was trading in green with gains, while ICICI shares dipped by over 1 per cent.

This development comes at a time when most of the Asian markets, including Hang Seng, SSE Composite, and TOPIX, closed for the day's trade on Thursday with major gains.