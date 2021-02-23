Sensex, Nifty 50 end marginally higher; ONGC rallies 6%

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Tuesday amid high volatility and tepid cues from global markets.

After gyrating 667.46 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 49,751.41.

After a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty settled 32.10 points or 0.22 per cent up at 14,707.80.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Titan, SBI and NTPC.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the laggards.