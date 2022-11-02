e-Paper Get App
Sensex breaks rally to open 63 pts lower but stays above 61,000, Rupee tumbles to 82.65

Although media performed well, IT, metal and auto lost big to drag the markets down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
Representational image | File
Sensex started the day in the red after a flying start to the week by losing 63 points, while Nifty also dropped marginally top open at 18,116. At the same time, Sensex also managed to stay above the 61,000 mark, as media and banking stocks made gains. As for laggards, IT, metals and auto lost the most, while the world awaits US Federal Reserve's decision on rate hikes.

The Rupee also tumbled 6 paise against the dollar to start the day at 82.65.

