Sensex loses 350 points to end the day at 61,650; Nifty below 18,200 points

Image credit: Pixabay (Representative)

As most sectors remained in the red territory, Sensex shed 350 points to end the day at 61,560, while Nifty settled below the 18,200 point mark. Real estate, IT and metals lost the most, while banks, power and oil firms also delivered negative performance.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Limited said, "Markets lingered in negative territory as cautious investors continued to book profit after the recent spike. The subdued economic readings coming in from the US and China once again raises concern of a slowing economy and hence recession fears, which is making investors jittery about the future course. Technically, the Nifty has breached the crucial support level of 18250 and also formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is largely negative. For traders 18250 and 18300 would act as an immediate resistance area while 18100-18050 could be important support levels for the bulls."