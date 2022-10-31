Sensex jumps by 787 points to cross 60,500, Nifty beyond 18,000 mark at close

Representational Image |

Sensex managed to surge past 60,500 points with a spike of 787 points after a positive start to the week, while Nifty has surged past 18,000 points. Apart from positive global cues, stocks such as Nykaa performed well, to jump by 20 per cent after falling 24 per cent in the past month.

IT, auto, oil, pharma and financial services were among the sectors making the highest gains, while metal was the only stock in the red. Tata Steel and Dr Reddy were among the laggards as well.

In Asia, tech stocks pushed Japan's Nikkei to a six-week high, while Chinese stocks were bogged down by lower manufacturing activity amid covid lockdowms. Shares in Hong Kong also posed their worst losses in 14 years, and Hang Seng was at its lowest since 2009.

Energy and mining stocks dragged European markets down, as inflation data is expected soon.