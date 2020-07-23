Sensex jumps 270 points; Nifty 50 by 83 in the closing session - How world markets performed

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 269 points on Thursday, led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid hopes of fresh government stimulus to support the economy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 268.95 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 38,140.47.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 82.85 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 11,215.45.

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed around 3 per cent to hit a record closing high of Rs 2,060.65.

SBI, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Kotak Bank were among the other winners.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HUL, Infosys, TCS and L&T finished in the red.