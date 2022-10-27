e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex jumps 220 pts to close on positive note, Rupee slips to 82.50 against dollar

Sensex jumps 220 pts to close on positive note, Rupee slips to 82.50 against dollar

Metal and real estate were the top gainers, while IT, auto and consumer goods were dragged down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Follow us on

Amid mixed sentiments in the market over expectations of ECB increasing interest rates, Sensex gained 220 points to close on a positive note at 59,757. Nifty also jumped 100 points to cross the 17,700 level towards the end of the day, as metal and real estate stocks led the gains.

At the same time, automobiles, IT and FMCG sectors lagged behind, with Bajaj and Nestle dipping. Even though Hong Kong remained in the green, Shangai's plunge reflected negativity in mainland China, while Tokyo hit a red patch. European stock markets also opened lower.

Rupee also slid down after opening at 82.13 to close at 82.50 against the US dollar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Singapore calls crypto ban impractical, when is India taking a call on it?

Singapore calls crypto ban impractical, when is India taking a call on it?

Sensex jumps 220 pts to close on positive note, Rupee slips to 82.50 against dollar

Sensex jumps 220 pts to close on positive note, Rupee slips to 82.50 against dollar

Earnings 2022 live: SBI Card and Tata Chem results to be announced today

Earnings 2022 live: SBI Card and Tata Chem results to be announced today

India to offer highest salary hikes this year, while Pakistani professionals lose out

India to offer highest salary hikes this year, while Pakistani professionals lose out

Real estate market sentiment takes a hit; reflects economic slowdown: Report

Real estate market sentiment takes a hit; reflects economic slowdown: Report