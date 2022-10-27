Sensex jumps 220 pts to close on positive note, Rupee slips to 82.50 against dollar

Representational Image |

Amid mixed sentiments in the market over expectations of ECB increasing interest rates, Sensex gained 220 points to close on a positive note at 59,757. Nifty also jumped 100 points to cross the 17,700 level towards the end of the day, as metal and real estate stocks led the gains.

At the same time, automobiles, IT and FMCG sectors lagged behind, with Bajaj and Nestle dipping. Even though Hong Kong remained in the green, Shangai's plunge reflected negativity in mainland China, while Tokyo hit a red patch. European stock markets also opened lower.

Rupee also slid down after opening at 82.13 to close at 82.50 against the US dollar.