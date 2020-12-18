Sensex in the red after hitting 47,000; Nifty below 13,750

The BSE Sensex on Friday opened at an all-time high of 47,026.02 points for the first time. However, it turned negative in the next few minutes. Heavy selling was witnessed in banking, finance, metal and oil and gas stocks.
Around 9.40 am, Sensex was trading at 46,752.93, lower by 137.41 points or 0.29 per cent from its previous close of 46,890.34. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,696.75, higher by 43.95 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.
Top BSE Sensex gainers were HCL Tech, Infosys, Nestle India, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, TCS, Titan Company and HUL.
HDFC Bank shares fell the most, down 1.14 per cent, IndusInd Bank dropped by 3.6 per cent while Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 2.1 per cent. This was followed by ONGC, Bajaj Finance, RIL and Bharti Airtel.
A mixed trend was observed among Nifty sectoral indices. Nifty Financial Services index was top sectoral loser, while Nifty IT index gained the most. PSU bank dipping by 2.5 per cent, private bank by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.4 per cent and metal by 1.1 per cent.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed a whopping 197.34 times on the last day of subscription. Non-institutional Investors showed the most interest in Mrs Bectors, subscribing 621 times.
