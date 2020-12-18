Sensex in the red after hitting 47,000; Nifty below 13,750

The BSE Sensex on Friday opened at an all-time high of 47,026.02 points for the first time. However, it turned negative in the next few minutes. Heavy selling was witnessed in banking, finance, metal and oil and gas stocks.

Around 9.40 am, Sensex was trading at 46,752.93, lower by 137.41 points or 0.29 per cent from its previous close of 46,890.34. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,696.75, higher by 43.95 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

Top BSE Sensex gainers were HCL Tech, Infosys, Nestle India, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, TCS, Titan Company and HUL.