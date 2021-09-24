Sensex hits new milestone, breaches 60,000-mark for first time as markets defy weak European cues; watch video

Though the benchmark indices erased early gains, at close, the Sensex was up 163.11 points or 0.27 percen at 60,048.47. The broader Nifty was up 30.20 points or 0.17 percent at 17,853.20. About 1286 shares have advanced, 1894 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, M&M, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SBI, Divis Labs and Axis Bank.

"Nifty made a new lifetime high of 17,947 today and then consolidated in a small range of 70 points.It closed at 17,842 , up by 20 points since September 24, close. Nifty has a strong support in 17,580-17,620 range. Trades can use buy on dips strategy with strict stoploss for 17,980-18,040 as targets," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

The Sensex has hit 60,000 much ahead of our target date of December 2021, said Amar Ambani, Senior President & Head of Institutional Equities at Yes Securities said,. We continue to remain positive on the long-term outlook of Indian equities. Corporate balance sheets have been significantly strengthened with record equity raise in last two years. On the revenue front, the listed universe is on firm ground with accelerated trend of unorganized to organized, digital super-cycle and sustained cost management. We expect the government to continue spending on infrastructure and fast track the reform agenda."

The interest of foreign investors in Indian markets will sustain due to continued policy support from the government and accelerated pace of vaccination, offering incremental growth visibility.

Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd. said, "We believe that India’s average daily vaccination run rate in September has seen a 48 percent jump to 8.1 mn doses compared to 5.4 mn doses in August. This augurs well for economy as well as investor sentiment.”

The important point is the index successfully cleared the resistance of 17,800 and is comfortably trading above the same, said Shrikant Chauhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. For the index, 17,775-17,700 could be the important support levels. On the flip side, 18,000 and 18,200 could act as a major resistance level. "Contra traders can take a long bet near 17,700 with a strict 16,650 support stop loss, while partial profit booking is advisable between 18,100 to 18,200 level. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty has maintained a higher bottom formation. The key support levels are placed at 37,200 followed by 36,800. The structure suggests a further upside if it succeeds to trade above 37,200," he added.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 03:51 PM IST