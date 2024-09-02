 Sensex Hits Lifehigh; Indian Markets Begin September On A High, Indices Close In Green
As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex increased by 194.07 points, or 0.24 per cent, ending the day at 82,559.84. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent, to close at 25,278.70.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Markets Recover From Red Wave | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian indices closed the first trading session of the month of September in green.

The indices closed for the day's trade on Monday, September 2, having touched some crucial milestones. The Sensex crossed its lifetime high mark. The major indices ended the day's trade in green.

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex increased by 194.07 points, or 0.24 per cent, ending the day at 82,559.84. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent, to close at 25,278.70.

article-image

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in green. The index closed at 51,439.55, increasing by 88.55 or 0.17 per cent. The BSE Sensex also regained momentum and is inching closer to the 83k mark. The Nifty 50 index hit a 52-week high of 25,333.65 points.

Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech with gains of over 3 per cent. SG Finserv in small-cap companies gained over 17 per cent.

Losers: Among the losers were NTPC, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, which made losses of over 1 per cent.

article-image


Asian Markets

The Asian markets continued with some momentum as the indices closed in green. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.14 per cent or 53.12 points, tipping over the 38.5k mark, closing at 38,700.87.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,715.99, gaining by 0.12 per cent or 3.36 points. However, the story changed. As we move to China, the Hang Seng also closed with significant losses in its numbers, closing with a decline of 1.65 per cent or 297.10 points, at 17,691.97.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the red. The index lost 1.10 per cent or 31.18 points of its value and closed at 2,811.04. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with minor gains of 0.25 per cent or 6.69 points, rising to 2,681.00.

