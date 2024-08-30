Sensex Hits Life-High, Crosses 82K Mark; Indian Markets Close Trade For The Week In Green

The indices closed for the day's trade on the last day of the trading week on August 30 in green, having touched some crucial milestones. The BSE Sensex crossed its lifetime high mark. The major indices ended the day's trade in green

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex increased by 231.16 points, or 0.28 per cent, ending the day at 82,365.77. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 83.95 points or 0.33 per cent, to close at 25,235.90.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in green. The index closed at 51,351.00, increasing by 198.25 or 0.39 per cent. The BSE Sensex also regained momentum and has gone past the milestone of the 82k mark.

Major Gainers and Losers

Market heatmap, before closing bell. |



Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC, along with Sun Pharma, with gains of over 1 per cent. AU Bank in mid-cap companies gained over 7.21 per cent.

Losers: Among the losers were Reliance, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Tata Motors, which made losses of under 1 per cent.

Read Also Resourceful Automobile Shares Surge 2.85% On Day 2 After Flat IPO Debut



Asian Markets

The Asian markets recovered and continued with some momentum as the indices closed in green. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.74 per cent or 285.22 points, tipping over the 38.5k mark, closing at 38,647.75.

Read Also Resourceful Automobile Shares Surge 2.85% On Day 2 After Flat IPO Debut

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,712.63, gaining by 0.73 per cent or 19.61 points. As we move to China, the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng also closed with significant gains in its numbers of over 1 per cent, closing with a surge of 1.14 per cent or 202.75 points, at 17,989.07.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the green. The index gained 0.68 per cent or 19.11 points of its value and closed at 2,837.43. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with gains of 0.45 per cent or 12.03 points, rising to 2,674.31.