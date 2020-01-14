Sensex hits fresh record high of 41,900 points; pharma, metals gain

Mumbai: Sensex on Tuesday logged a fresh all-time high of 41,903.36 despite a sharp rise in inflation amid already slowing economic activity in the country.

Retail inflation shot to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.35 per cent in December, breaching the central bank's outer limit target of 6 per cent, sparking fears of stagflation.

At 10.04 a.m. the Sensex was down 20.66 points at 41,839.03. It opened at 41,883.09 and advanced to touch the intra-day high of 41,903.36 and a low of 41,770.90.