 Sensex gains 537 points to hit 61,731, Nifty ends day above 18,200 mark thanks to earnings
Investors also gained Rs 2 lakh crore, as sentiments were buoyed by positive earnings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Despite the US Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates to the highest level in 16 years, Sensex jumped 537 points to end the day at 61,731. Nifty also surged past the 18,200 mark, thanks to a 151 point increase, as both indices bounced back into green territory.

Investors also gained Rs 2 lakh crore, as sentiments were buoyed by positive earnings and the possibility of a pause in US rate hikes.

