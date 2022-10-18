Sensex gains 500 points on global sentiment to open at 58,930, Rupee gains 15 paise against weal dollar

Sensex was also buoyed by falling crude oil prices. | Representative image

Falling crude prices and global cues have propelled Sensex into the green with a 500 point rise to open at 58,930, while Nifty made a 150 point gain to start the day at 17,450. The market sentiment was buoyed by financial results of companies defying expectations and tax cuts rolled back by UK.



ICICI Bank led as all stocks in Sensex performed well except NTPC, while media, auto and IT stocks were top gainers for Nifty. Adani transmission made gains after the company saw an increase in units of electricity supplied to consumers in the third quarter.



UK’s policy change weakened the US Dollar, which triggered a 15 paise rise for the Rupee that opened at 82.20 against the dollar. But despite the dollar’s decline, Asian currencies continued to fall lower or remained flat.