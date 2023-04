Representational image | File

Despite nine out of 10 major IT stocks in the red, Sensex pares losses by rising 235 points to end the day at 60,462.72 points. Nifty also closed in the green above 17,800 points, even as the US Federal Reserve warned of mild recession.

The results come a day after top IT firm TCS released its January-March quarter earnings, but also flagged uncertainty about banking and insurance services.