 Sensex gains 119 points to end the week at 62,547; Nifty above 18,500 as markets bounce back
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Thanks to a drop in inflation and a surge in growth beyond expectations, Sensex gained 119 points to end the day at 62,547. Nifty also ended the day in the green above 18,500 points, after closing on a negative note for two days in a row.

Possibilities of a pause in interest rate hikes by the US also encouraged foreign investors to bet on risky stocks.

Metal, real estate and state-owned banks led the pack of gainers as most sectors ended the week in the green, while IT and energy closed the day as losers.

Sensex gains 119 points to end the week at 62,547; Nifty above 18,500 as markets bounce back

Sensex gains 119 points to end the week at 62,547; Nifty above 18,500 as markets bounce back

