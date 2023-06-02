Sensex gains 119 points to end the week at 62,547; Nifty above 18,500 as markets bounce back

Thanks to a drop in inflation and a surge in growth beyond expectations, Sensex gained 119 points to end the day at 62,547. Nifty also ended the day in the green above 18,500 points, after closing on a negative note for two days in a row.

Possibilities of a pause in interest rate hikes by the US also encouraged foreign investors to bet on risky stocks.

Metal, real estate and state-owned banks led the pack of gainers as most sectors ended the week in the green, while IT and energy closed the day as losers.