Sensex falls nearly 500 points, Nifty around 17,800; banking, IT stocks slump

The benchmark Sensex fell over 500 points on Wednesday dragged by selling pressure in banking and IT stocks.

HDFC Bank and HDFC slumped for the second straight day after the announcement of merger deals. The share price of HDFC Bank and HDFC had surged by around 10 percent on Monday shortly after the merger deals were announced.

However, scrip has declined sharply in the past two days on profit booking. HDFC Bank was trading 2.32 percent lower at Rs 1569.85. HDFC was down 2.27 percent to Rs 2562.60.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 499.32 points or 0.83 percent lower at 59,677.18 points at 1.49 PM.

The broader Nifty50 was trading 129.70 point or 0.72 percent down at 17,827.70.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 59,815.71 points and slumped to a low of 59,509.84 points in the morning trade. The Sensex had lost 435.24 points or 0.72 per cent on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 93.70 points or 0.52 percent down at 17,863.70 points. The Nifty had lost 96 points or 0.53 percent on Tuesday.

There was heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. Tech Mahindra slumped 1.94 percent to Rs 1460. HCL Technologies fell 1.77 percent to Rs 1174.40. TCS slumped 1.46 percent to Rs 3758.20. Infosys fell 1.11 percent to Rs 1840.50. Wipro was trading 0.77 percent down at Rs 594.80.

NTPC surged 4.09 percent to Rs 155.25. Tata Steel soared 2.02 percent to Rs 1372. Power Grid Corporation rose 1.31 percent to Rs 236.10. L&T, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever were among the major Sensex gainers.

