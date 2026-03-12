Sensex Falls 829 Points To 76,034, Nifty Drops 227 Points To 23,639 As Oil Price Volatility Hits Markets

Sensex fell 829 points while Nifty dropped 227 points. Auto stocks led the decline. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed sharply lower on Thursday as rising volatility in global oil prices and geopolitical tensions affected investor sentiment.

The Sensex fell 829.29 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 76,034.42. Meanwhile, the Nifty declined 227.70 points, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 23,639.15.

Market participants remained cautious as uncertainty around energy supplies and rising crude oil prices weighed on global and domestic markets.

Auto Stocks Among Biggest Losers

Several automobile stocks saw strong selling pressure during the session.

Among the top losers on the Nifty50 index were Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki India.

The Nifty Auto index emerged as the worst-performing sector of the day. Concerns about potential restrictions on gas supplies and broader energy shortages created worries about production costs and demand in the automobile sector.

Broader Markets Also Decline

The weakness was not limited to large-cap stocks. Broader markets also ended the day in negative territory.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.37 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.69 percent.

Other sectors that saw declines included FMCG and Realty stocks, reflecting overall cautious sentiment in the market.

Oil & Gas Stocks Provide Some Support

Despite the broader market weakness, Oil & Gas stocks performed better than other sectors.

The Nifty Oil & Gas index was the top-performing sector during Thursday’s trading session. The gains came after global crude oil prices moved higher.

Higher oil prices generally benefit energy companies but can negatively impact the broader economy and equity markets.

Geopolitical Concerns Affect Markets

Market sentiment was also influenced by developments in West Asia, particularly concerns related to global energy supply routes.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reportedly held discussions with his Iranian counterpart regarding maritime safety and India’s energy security.

According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the talks focused on ensuring safe shipping routes for Indian vessels.

Iran has reportedly assured that Indian-flagged ships will be allowed to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global route for oil shipments.

Rupee Shows Partial Recovery

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee recovered slightly after touching a historic low earlier in the day.

The recovery was supported by expectations of central bank intervention and some cooling in oil prices.

However, analysts said the overall trend for the rupee remains weak. According to experts, the USD-INR pair has resistance near 92.50, while support is seen around 91.60.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions as market conditions can change rapidly.