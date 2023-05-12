Sensex ends the week in the green with 132 point gain to hit 62,021; Nifty stays above 18,300 points

Despite subdued economic data from the US and China triggering concerns about recession, Sensex gained 132 points to end the week at 62,021.

Nifty surged past 18,300 to wrap up the day on a positive note, as Adani stocks were dragged back by MSCI's review.

Read Also Start Online Trading In Stock Market With These Simple Steps

Defying global gloom

The indices made gains despite weak global cues, as strong domestic earnings lifted market sentiment.

Although metals, IT and pharma sectors were dragged down, the gains made by banking stocks made up for them.

Apart from IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Eicher motors from the auto basket were the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum and NTPC lost the most.

Asian markets also hit

Soft inflation data from China also kept Asian markets subdued, while S&P and Dow in the US were up marginally.

Although Indian banks lifted local indices, global markets were hit by fears of more US lenders collapsing.

Sensex and Nifty were able to recover from initial lows at the start of the day.