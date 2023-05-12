 Sensex ends the week in the green with 132 point gain to hit 62,021; Nifty stays above 18,300 points
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex ends the week in the green with 132 point gain to hit 62,021; Nifty stays above 18,300 points

Sensex ends the week in the green with 132 point gain to hit 62,021; Nifty stays above 18,300 points

Markets performed well despite weak global cues triggered by economic data from the US and China.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image

Despite subdued economic data from the US and China triggering concerns about recession, Sensex gained 132 points to end the week at 62,021.

Nifty surged past 18,300 to wrap up the day on a positive note, as Adani stocks were dragged back by MSCI's review.

Read Also
Start Online Trading In Stock Market With These Simple Steps
article-image

Defying global gloom

  • The indices made gains despite weak global cues, as strong domestic earnings lifted market sentiment.

  • Although metals, IT and pharma sectors were dragged down, the gains made by banking stocks made up for them.

  • Apart from IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Eicher motors from the auto basket were the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum and NTPC lost the most.

Read Also
Opening bell: Markets trade lower amid mixed global cues; Sensex at 61,212.14, Nifty at 18,114
article-image

Asian markets also hit

  • Soft inflation data from China also kept Asian markets subdued, while S&P and Dow in the US were up marginally.

  • Although Indian banks lifted local indices, global markets were hit by fears of more US lenders collapsing.

  • Sensex and Nifty were able to recover from initial lows at the start of the day.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Vedanta net profit dips to Rs 3,132 cr, Tata Motors net profit rises to Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Vedanta net profit dips to Rs 3,132 cr, Tata Motors net profit rises to Rs...

Adani-Hindenburg hearing: SC denies 6-month extension to SEBI; directs it to submit report by August...

Adani-Hindenburg hearing: SC denies 6-month extension to SEBI; directs it to submit report by August...

Sensex ends the week in the green with 132 point gain to hit 62,021; Nifty stays above 18,300 points

Sensex ends the week in the green with 132 point gain to hit 62,021; Nifty stays above 18,300 points

Indian American Punit Renjen appointed as SAP Supervisory Board deputy chairperson

Indian American Punit Renjen appointed as SAP Supervisory Board deputy chairperson

Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission to move out of MSCI India Index; shares fall

Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission to move out of MSCI India Index; shares fall