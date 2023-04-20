Sensex ends the day on a flat note with 65 point gain to reach 59,632.65, Nifty settles above 17,600...

Although Pharma and real estate stocks dropped, power, infrastructure and banking sectors lifted stock markets marginally towards the end of the day. Sensex remained flat with a 65 point gain to close at 59,632.65 points, while Nifty hovered above 17,600 mark.

Adani Ports, Tata Motors and NTPC among top gainers, while Divis Labs, HUL and Dr Reddy's were lagging behind.

The Rupee climbed 8 paise against the US dollar to close at 82.15, with equities staying in the green.