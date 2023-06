Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Buoyed by gains in metal and oil, but dragged back by IT stocks, Sensex ended the day on 63,209 points, after a marginal rise of 65.83 points.

Nifty hit 18,750 at close, as TCS, Tata Steel and JSW Steel led the pack of gainers.

Stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Hero Motocorp and Airtel were the worst laggards for the day.