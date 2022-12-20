Sensex ends in the red 104 pts down at 61702 despite bouncing back from the day's low, Nifty at 18385

Despite climbing back 600 points from the day's lowest point following an intraday crash, Sensex has closed 104 points lower to settle at 61702, while Nifty ended the day at 18385 points.
The recovery which softened the blow after an initial crash at the beginning of the day, came after the monetary policy changes made by the central bank of Japan.
