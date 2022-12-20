e-Paper Get App
Sensex ends in the red 104 pts down at 61702 despite bouncing back from the day's low, Nifty at 18385

Sensex ends in the red 104 pts down at 61702 despite bouncing back from the day's low, Nifty at 18385

The recovery coming alongside a tweak in monetary policy in Japan, softened the blow from an initial crash.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
Pixabay
Despite climbing back 600 points from the day's lowest point following an intraday crash, Sensex has closed 104 points lower to settle at 61702, while Nifty ended the day at 18385 points.

The recovery which softened the blow after an initial crash at the beginning of the day, came after the monetary policy changes made by the central bank of Japan.

