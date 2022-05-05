Sensex ends flat after surging 900 points in early trade; realty stocks take pounding

The stock market indices opened positive following global cues but wiped off early gains in the second half. After surging 900 points, the Sensex erased most of its early gains to end marginally higher. Power, capital goods and IT indices rose 1-2 percent each. However, realty, FMCG and pharma indices fell 0.5-1.5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

The RBI on Wednesday raised its key lending rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 and cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points somewhat dented the positive sentiments. Also a US Fed hikes rate by 50 bps was also a major event as the market reacted

At close, the Sensex was up 33.20 points or 0.06 percent at 55,702.23. The broader Nifty was up 5.10 points or 0.03 percent at 16,682.70. About 1,491 shares have advanced, 1,771 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

Among major Nifty laggards were IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India. Among gainers were Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, HCL Technology and Wipro.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Wipro, ITC, HDFC, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the laggards.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said the Nifty short term sentiment remains negative. Resistance for Nifty50 is seen at 16,950 below which bias remains negative. Medium-term trend support for the index is seen at 15,500. Select energy stocks trade with positive bias while cement stocks expected to remain under pressure.

''US markets closed higher yesterday (Wednesday) after the Fed announced interest rate hike of 50 bps. Jerome Powell said 75 bps hike is not something that the committee is actively considering. This statement led to market rally,'' said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking said, Technically, Nifty has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart marginally lower to yesterday's close suggesting more weakness are in the line. Indicators such as MACD , RSI still remain on the weak side. 200 simple daily moving averages would be acting as resistance in coming days. Even hourly charts suggest no major pullback expected till 16950 levels are taken off. Investors and traders are advised to work with option strategies to neutralize the volatility. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side highest OI witnessed at 17000 followed by 16,900 strike price while on the put side, the highest OI was at 16,500 followed by 16,400 strike price. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34,500 levels while resistance at 36200 levels.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said the early momentum failed to sustain as investors turned risk averse amid worries of high inflation and prospects of more rate cuts that will slow growth going ahead. Another factor is investors are pulling out funds from secondary markets and infusing in the ongoing LIC IPO. Technically, after a sharp fall, the Nifty has formed inside a bearish candle and is also holding lower top formation on intraday charts, indicating further correction from the current levels. As long as the index is trading below 16,850, the correction wave is likely to continue and below the same the Nifty could touch the level of 16,600-16,500. On the flip side, 16,800 and 16,850 would act as immediate hurdles. Above 16,850, the market could hit the level of 16,950.

Asian stocks close lower

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai was marginally higher. Markets in Japan and Korea were closed for holidays.

Exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in the afternoon session.

US stocks close higher on Wednesday

Stock exchanges in the US surged higher in the overnight trade on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point on Wednesday.

''US equities rallied, recording the biggest one-day gain since 2020, after Federal Reserve comments suggested that the central bank is unlikely to consider a higher interest-rate hike of 75 basis points in the coming months.

''Moreover, rate hike and balance sheet unwinding quantum was on expected line without any negative surprise, which was already factored in market correction over past few days. It was like a relief rally to some extent,'' said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

Crude prices up

International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.27 per cent to $110.4 per barrel.

FIIs data

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 3,288.18 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Rupee surges 16 paise

USDINR spot closed 16 paise lower at 76.25, due to positive sentiments in global equity markets, interest rate hike from RBI and profit booking post US Fed. Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd said, the drop has been shallow due to an uptick in oil prices. "Over the near-term, the outlook for USDINR remains mixed and hence we expect a broad range of 75.80 and 76.45 on spot."

LIC IPO subscribed 90% till noon on second day

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) which has come with the largest public offering ever witnessed by Dalal Street has been finding support for its 21,000 crore IPO.

The LIC public offer was subscribed 90 percent till noon by investors on the second day of bidding on Thursday. Of the total, the policyholder portion was subscribed nearly three times while the reserved employees' segment was subscribed 1.8 times, as per the data on stock exchanges.

Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion has received a tepid response so far. Non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 37 percent, while QIBs' portion was slightly higher at 34 percent.

Retail Individual Investor category picked up nearly 80 percent of the 6.9 crore shares set aside for this segment.

The LIC initial public offering (IPO) will close on May 9.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 03:42 PM IST