Sensex ends flat after gyrating nearly 600 points; metal, power stocks shine in volatile trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 28.73 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 54,525.93, while the broader NSE Nifty inched up 2.15 points or 0.01 per cent to 16,282.25.

The Nifty index wiped out its early gains and made a low at 16162.80 levels. After that, a good recovery has been witnessed in the index and the nifty50 index has closed at 16282.25 levels while Banknifty ended at 35806.40 levels with a loss of 0.60% in Wednesday's session.

The Nifty Metal index was the top gainer for the day with a gain of 3 percent along with the Nifty Energy, Commodities and infra sector, whereas the Nifty Pharma, Auto, and FMCG showed some profit booking for the day.

On the stock front, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, NTPC were the top performers while Shree Cement, Bajaj Auto, ShreeCement, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank were the prime laggards for the day.

"Nifty showed a sharp recovery in the last hour of today's trading session. It bounced from its low of 15,162 and closed at 16,276. Nifty since the last 6 trading sessions has been trading in the 16,150 to 16,360 range. Its taking support between 16,150 – 16,200 range and facing resistance in the 16,320-16,360 range. On closing above 16,360 levels with good volumes Nifty can see 16,450 and 16,500 levels in just a few trading sessions. As long as Nifty is trading above 15,900, its trend remains bullish," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, Choice Broking said, "Technically, the Nifty index has been trading in a range with the support of 16200 levels as in the last three trading sessions; we witnessed closing above the 16,200 mark, which acts as immediate support for the counter. Furthermore, the Index has indicated a positive crossover between 9 & 21 days EMA, which supports upside movement in the counter. A momentum indicator RSI & MACD is showing positive strength on the daily chart, which indicates a further bullish move. At present, the nifty index has immediate resistance at 16360 levels while downside support shifted up to 16,200 levels."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said, "the Nifty witnessed a technical sell-off to slip below the level of 16,300. For the last four trading sessions, the index is trading within the range of 16,180-16,350 levels. The texture of the chart suggests narrow range activity is likely to continue in the near future. For day traders, the 16,180 level would be the key support level and trading above the same could see the uptrend formation likely to continue up to 16,350. Any further upside in the market may lift the index up to 16,400-16,425 levels. On the flip side, the uptrend would be vulnerable below 16180."

On a day when volumes were in line with recent averages, Metals, Oil & Gas and Power stocks gained the most, while Healthcare and Banks stock fell the most. Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty has closed in the band of 16,238-1,6280 for the sixth session after seeing some downward volatility earlier in the day. Advance decline ratio continues to be negative but has improved compared to the previous day. The broader markets may be close to making a short term bottom and this may enable the Nifty to rise mildly in the near-term."

Midcaps and Smallcaps have recovered sharply after BSE’s clarification in the new rule for “Add-on Price Band Framework” as this new rule had triggered a major sell-off in small cap and midcap stocks on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities. "Strong buying is seen in Nifty Metal (+3.14 percent) with Tata Steel and JSW Steel as the top gainers in Nifty 50 today. Some selling is seen in selected Pharma stocks with Nifty Pharma closing at (-)1.46 percent. We believe that this new rule is limited to only a few illiquid stocks and it would not have any significant negative impact on the overall market. These small shakeouts are part of a bull market and it may give us a good opportunity to accumulate quality stocks in dips. On technical front, immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 is 16,100 while 16,400 respectively."

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:10 PM IST