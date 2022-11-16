Sensex ends day 100 pts higher close to 62000, Nifty above 18,400

Sensex started the day in red. |

Supported by market sentiment following inflation data from the US, Sensex went up by 100 points to close in the green right below 62000 mark. Nifty also ended day above 18400 amidst hopes of hitting 19000 by end of 2022.

Equity benchmark indices ended the trade in the positive territory on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex closing at its fresh life-time high of 61,980.72, helped by buying in banking counters.

Geojid Fiancial's Head of Research Vinod Nair says, "As the domestic market has started to trade around the all-time high levels it is trending indecisively following the recent geopolitical tensions and weak performance by global counterparts. Although domestic macroeconomic indicators and FII inflows are favourable, given the high valuations, domestic markets can behave cautious in the short to medium-term. Rest of the other EMs look more attractive when the global market is attempting to bounce back after a long period of consolidation."

After facing highs and lows during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 107.73 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 61,980.72. During the day, the index hit its 52-week high of 62,052.57, higher by 179.58 points.

The broader NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,409.65.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank were among the major laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo ended higher.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended in the positive territory on Tuesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.28 per cent higher at USD 94.12 per barrel.