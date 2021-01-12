Business

Sensex ends 248 pts higher, Nifty above 14,500 aided by gains in PSU banks

By FPJ Web Desk

The Sensex ended 248 points higher to close at an all-time high of 49,517 and Nifty 50 index advanced 79 points to settle at 14,563

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes closed at record highs on Tuesday aided by gains in state-run banking, auto and realty stocks.

The Sensex ended 248 points higher to close at an all-time high of 49,517 and Nifty 50 index advanced 79 points to settle at 14,563.

A 3 per cent gain each in Reliance Industries and State Bank of India lifted benchmark indices to fresh peaks for 12th straight session on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty touched 49,569 and 14,591 in the intra-day session today on the back of rally in the two heavyweights along with HDFC Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Axis Bank.

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 6 per cent on the NSE, shrugging off NPA concerns highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India a day earlier. J&K Bank and Bank of Baroda each surged 10 per cent on the NSE today. Besides, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Indian Ban gained up to 7 per cent. Likewise Pharma, IT and FMCG stocks faced selling pressure on account of profit booking.

