Sensex drops over 150 points in early trade; Nifty tests 14,500

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in early trade on Thursday led by heavy selling in index-heavyweights Infosys, HCL Tech and Asian Paints.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 154.21 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 49,338.11.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 47.45 points or 0.33 per cent to 14,517.40 in opening deals. According to traders, profit-booking at higher levels is keeping benchmark indices volatile.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ITC, L&T, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 24.79 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 49,492.32, while Nifty inched up 1.40 points or 0.01 per cent to its fresh closing record of 14,564.85.