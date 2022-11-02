e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex dragged down by 200 pts to close below 61,000, Rupee sinks to 82.74

Sensex dragged down by 200 pts to close below 61,000, Rupee sinks to 82.74

Nifty was also dragged down by IT and auto stocks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay
Follow us on

Dragged down by Airtel and Infosys, Sensex closed in the red 200 points lower after breaking its rally this morning. Nifty also went down further to hit 18,100 points, mirroring Sensex's fall below the 61,000 mark.

The pressure resulted from caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's call on rate hikes. Media stocks continued to shine, while auto, IT and banking slid down during the day.

Rupee also fell to 82.74 against the US dollar, even as the global currency softened.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sensex dragged down by 200 pts to close below 61,000, Rupee sinks to 82.74

Sensex dragged down by 200 pts to close below 61,000, Rupee sinks to 82.74

RBI to start retail phase of digital Rupee test later this month

RBI to start retail phase of digital Rupee test later this month

Earnings 2022 live: Adani Transmission profit climbs to Rs 32.2 cr

Earnings 2022 live: Adani Transmission profit climbs to Rs 32.2 cr

Only Airtel, Jio users to get iPhone's 5G software update next week, here's why

Only Airtel, Jio users to get iPhone's 5G software update next week, here's why

Tata responds to Nitin Gadkari’s offer to invest in Nagpur after outrage over taking Airbus to...

Tata responds to Nitin Gadkari’s offer to invest in Nagpur after outrage over taking Airbus to...