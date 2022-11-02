Sensex dragged down by 200 pts to close below 61,000, Rupee sinks to 82.74

Pixabay

Dragged down by Airtel and Infosys, Sensex closed in the red 200 points lower after breaking its rally this morning. Nifty also went down further to hit 18,100 points, mirroring Sensex's fall below the 61,000 mark.

The pressure resulted from caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's call on rate hikes. Media stocks continued to shine, while auto, IT and banking slid down during the day.

Rupee also fell to 82.74 against the US dollar, even as the global currency softened.