 Sensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days

Sensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days

Data on China's economy also dampened positivity in the market, while nine out of 13 sectors in India were in the red.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File

Hit by weak global cues, Indian stock market indices ended their winning streak after four days as Sensex lost 347 points to end the day at 62,613.

Nifty also fell to 18,550 points after remaining above 18,600 for days, as Indian markets mirrored Asian peers.

Data on China's economy also dampened positivity in the market, while nine out of 13 sectors in India were in the red.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets

Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets

Sensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days

Sensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days

Net Asset Value (NAV) in Mutual Fund: A Comprehensive Explanation

Net Asset Value (NAV) in Mutual Fund: A Comprehensive Explanation

Assam: Fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery, no casualities reported

Assam: Fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery, no casualities reported

Abrdn divests entire 1.6% stake, exits HDFC Life Insurance

Abrdn divests entire 1.6% stake, exits HDFC Life Insurance