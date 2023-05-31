Sensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days

Representational image | File

Hit by weak global cues, Indian stock market indices ended their winning streak after four days as Sensex lost 347 points to end the day at 62,613.

Nifty also fell to 18,550 points after remaining above 18,600 for days, as Indian markets mirrored Asian peers.

Data on China's economy also dampened positivity in the market, while nine out of 13 sectors in India were in the red.