 Sensex dips 161 points to hit 61,193, Nifty settles at 18,089, as investors remain cautious
Sensex dips 161 points to hit 61,193, Nifty settles at 18,089, as investors remain cautious

Although FMCG and real estate made gains, metals and IT were the biggest laggards for stock markets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Image credit: Pixabay (Representative)

As investors exercised caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate hike, Indian stock markets snapped their six-day green run. After falling 161 points it ended the day 61,193, while Nifty dipped below the 18,100 mark.

