 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Sensex declines 250 points, Nifty below 16,500 at noon trade

At 1.52 PM, the Sensex declined 250.49 points or 0.45 percent at 55,315.92.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
The broader Nifty was down 86.70 points or 0.52 percent to 16,497.95/ Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading in a narrow range in the afternoon session on Wednesday as gains in power, metal and banking stocks were offset by the losses in FMCG, pharma and IT scrips. T

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 13.27 points or 0.02 per cent down at 55,553.14 points at 12.57 pm against its previous day's close at 55,566.41 points.

At 1.52 PM, the Sensex declined 250.49 points or 0.45 percent at 55,315.92. The broader Nifty was down 85.70 points or 0.52 percent to 16,498.85.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 55,588.27 points and rose to a high of 55,791.49 points in the morning session. The Sensex slipped into the red within an hour of the market opening. It hit a low of 55,407.47 points. In the afternoon session, the Sensex was trading in a narrow band. The Sensex had lost 359.33 points or 0.64 per cent on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessSensex declines 250 points, Nifty below 16,500 at noon trade

RECENT STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police tightens security of singer's wounded friends

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police tightens security of singer's wounded friends

'British tried to suppress it then, today Modi govt is doing the same': Congress on ED summons to...

'British tried to suppress it then, today Modi govt is doing the same': Congress on ED summons to...

Supreme Court sets aside NGT order prohibiting construction work at Rushikonda hills

Supreme Court sets aside NGT order prohibiting construction work at Rushikonda hills

'Bad character' declaration: Delhi HC seeks police stand on MLA Amanatullah Khan's challenge

'Bad character' declaration: Delhi HC seeks police stand on MLA Amanatullah Khan's challenge

KK death news Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer

KK death news Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer