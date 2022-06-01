Sensex declines 250 points, Nifty below 16,500 at noon trade

The broader Nifty was down 86.70 points or 0.52 percent to 16,497.95/ Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading in a narrow range in the afternoon session on Wednesday as gains in power, metal and banking stocks were offset by the losses in FMCG, pharma and IT scrips. T

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 13.27 points or 0.02 per cent down at 55,553.14 points at 12.57 pm against its previous day's close at 55,566.41 points.

At 1.52 PM, the Sensex declined 250.49 points or 0.45 percent at 55,315.92. The broader Nifty was down 85.70 points or 0.52 percent to 16,498.85.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 55,588.27 points and rose to a high of 55,791.49 points in the morning session. The Sensex slipped into the red within an hour of the market opening. It hit a low of 55,407.47 points. In the afternoon session, the Sensex was trading in a narrow band. The Sensex had lost 359.33 points or 0.64 per cent on Tuesday.