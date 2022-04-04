Sensex crosses 60,000-mark, Nifty nears 1800; HDFC twins surge

The stock markets started off on a positive note on April 4. At 11.53 AM, the benchmark Sensex soared over 1,159.51 points or 1.96 percent to 60,436.20. Similarly, the Nifty50 was up 315.65 points or 1.79 percent at 17,986.10. The rally is largely aided by financial stocks as their index jumped over two percent, said analysts.

Earlier, Sensex and Nifty -- extended their gains from the previous week and gained sharply in early trade on Monday.

The key benchmark indices opened on an upbeat note driven by gains in HDFC and HDFC Bank as the two announced a merger deal.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday said its board has approved the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Bank.

At 10.30 AM, Sensex was 2.5 percent or 1,452 points up at 60,729 points, whereas Nifty 2.2 percent or 389 points up at 18,060 points.



"Segments not impacted by the growth slowdown and higher inflation like IT, telecom, oil and gas producers and attractively valued financials are likely to find favour with investors in the near term," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services to IANS.



Reacting to the merger news, shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank rose as high as 14 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, during the opening session.



Among the sectoral indices, barring Nifty realty, all other indices traded sharply higher in the opening session, data showed.

Investor wealth jumps over Rs 3 lakh crore



Investors turned wealthier by more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the first hour of trading on Monday as equities rallied on the proposed merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

Reflecting bullish investor sentiments, the 30-share key index Sensex skyrocketed 1,472.33 points or a whopping 2.46 per cent to 60,736.08 points at around 10.30 am, driven by HDFC twins.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, also an indicator of notional wealth of investors, surged to Rs 2,71,36,569.94 crore.

This marks a gain of over Rs 3.11 lakh crore compared to the market valuation at the close of trading on the BSE on Friday.

As per the BSE data, as many as 137 stocks touched their 52-week high while 416 scrips reached their upper circuit.

In morning trade, a total of 25 Sensex constituents were in the green, with HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank shares gaining up to nearly 14 percent.

Global markets surge

Share markets made cautious gains on Monday amid talk of more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while bonds screamed the risk of a hard landing for the US economy as short-term yields hit three-year highs, Reuters said. A holiday in China made for sluggish trading, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.6 percent.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent, while S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures were flat. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.2% percent and FTSE futures 0.4 percent. While Russia-Ukraine peace talks dragged on, reports of Russian atrocities led Germany to say the West would agree to impose more sanctions in the coming days.

Crude prices slide

Crude oil prices took an early knock after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. Oil slid 13 percent last week - the biggest weekly fall in two years - after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever US oil reserves release.

The price stabilized as the day wore on and Brent edged up 32 cents to $104.71, while US crude added 22 cents to $99.49.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:59 AM IST