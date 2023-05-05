Sensex crashes 695 points to hit 61,054, Nifty ends the day at 18,050 as banking stocks slide

Dragged by banking stocks down after HDFC's merged entity being assigned lower weightage, Sensex crashed by 695 points to end the week at 61,054. With Bank Nifty in the red, Nifty also dropped to 18,050.
Apart from HDFC and HDFC Bank that lost 6 per cent value, IndusInd and Tata Steel were also among the worst laggards.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)