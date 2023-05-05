 Sensex crashes 695 points to hit 61,054, Nifty ends the day at 18,050 as banking stocks slide
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex crashes 695 points to hit 61,054, Nifty ends the day at 18,050 as banking stocks slide

Sensex crashes 695 points to hit 61,054, Nifty ends the day at 18,050 as banking stocks slide

Apart from HDFC and HDFC Bank that lost 6 per cent value, IndusInd and Tata Steel were also among the worst laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Dragged by banking stocks down after HDFC's merged entity being assigned lower weightage, Sensex crashed by 695 points to end the week at 61,054. With Bank Nifty in the red, Nifty also dropped to 18,050.

Apart from HDFC and HDFC Bank that lost 6 per cent value, IndusInd and Tata Steel were also among the worst laggards.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex crashes 695 points to hit 61,054, Nifty ends the day at 18,050 as banking stocks slide

Sensex crashes 695 points to hit 61,054, Nifty ends the day at 18,050 as banking stocks slide

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics business to Flexport

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics business to Flexport

Ethereum Thrives Post Upgrade, How Does It Compare To Pepe And Collateral Network?

Ethereum Thrives Post Upgrade, How Does It Compare To Pepe And Collateral Network?

CBI sleuths raid Jet Airways' Mumbai office

CBI sleuths raid Jet Airways' Mumbai office

India's gold demand in Jan-Mar drops by 17% due to high prices: WGC

India's gold demand in Jan-Mar drops by 17% due to high prices: WGC