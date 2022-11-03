e-Paper Get App
Sensex closes in red down 70 pts at 60,836, Rupee in freefall closes at 82.88

IT and Finance sector stocks bogged down the markets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Sensex had opened 250 points lower. |
Bogged down by IT and financial stocks, Sensex closed 70 points lower at 60,836, while Nifty fell below 18,100. The pressure on Indian indices was a reflection of the decline in global markets after US Federal reserve disappointed investors by maintaining its aggression in rate hikes.

State-owned bank stocks surged while consumer durables and IT dragged down the markets. Across Asia, South Korean and Chinese stocks fell, while Nikkei remained shut for a Holiday in Japan. European indices also slipped into the red after global cues were subdued.

The Rupee closed closer to the 83 mark against a strong US dollar, by tumbling to 82.88 before close.

