Sensex closes in red down 70 pts at 60,836, Rupee in freefall closes at 82.88

Sensex had opened 250 points lower. |

Bogged down by IT and financial stocks, Sensex closed 70 points lower at 60,836, while Nifty fell below 18,100. The pressure on Indian indices was a reflection of the decline in global markets after US Federal reserve disappointed investors by maintaining its aggression in rate hikes.

State-owned bank stocks surged while consumer durables and IT dragged down the markets. Across Asia, South Korean and Chinese stocks fell, while Nikkei remained shut for a Holiday in Japan. European indices also slipped into the red after global cues were subdued.

The Rupee closed closer to the 83 mark against a strong US dollar, by tumbling to 82.88 before close.