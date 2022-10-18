e-Paper Get App
Sensex closes 549 points higher to extend rally into 3rd day, Rupee loses 7 paise

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Equity benchmark indices rallied for the third day in a row on Tuesday amid firm global market trends and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 549.62 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 58,960.60. During the day, it zoomed 732.68 points or 1.25 per cent to 59,143.66.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 175.15 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,486.95.

State Bank of India (SBI) was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by ITC, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro.

The Rupee finally ended at 82.37 against the US dollar, down 7 paise from its previous close of 82.30. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 112.24.

HDFC, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the laggards. Other Asian markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Shanghai settled lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.65 per cent lower at USD 91.02 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 372.03 crore, as per exchange data.

