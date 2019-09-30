Sensex closes 155 points lower, Indiabulls Housing Finance slumps over 34%

Private lender Yes Bank tumbled by 14.3 per cent to Rs 41.75 per share despite gets a nod from the Reserve Bank of India for further capital raising. Reliance Capital fell by 12.3 per cent after its Chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders during the annual general meeting that the company will exit the lending business.

Troubled renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon dropped by 10.2 per cent despite denying reports that it has filed for bankruptcy and will soon be approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The other major losers were IndusInd Bank which slipped by 6.1 per cent, State Bank of India by 3.6 per cent, ICICI Bank by 3.4 per cent, Zee Entertainment by 3.3 per cent and Cipla by 3.2 per cent. HDFC, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Britannia too closed in the red.

However, HCL Technologies gained by 3.6 per cent, Infosys by 2.8 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 2 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent. UPL, ITC, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Nestle India too were in the positive zone.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were little changed following reports the Trump administration is considering radical new financial pressure tactics on Beijing, including the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped by 0.56 per cent as shares of index heavyweight and conglomerate Softbank Group plunged more than 2.5 per cent. The Shanghai composite shed 0.92 per cent but Kospi was up by 0.64 per cent.