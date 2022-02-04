Sensex closes 143 points down; SBI, M&M, NTPC slump

The Indian equities markets key indices closed in the red for the second consecutive day on Friday dragged by selling pressure in banking, auto, and energy stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 143.20 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 58,644.82 points from its previous day's close at 58,788.02 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,918.65 points but slipped into negative within a few minutes of the opening of trade. The index touched a high of 58,943.62 points and a low of 58,446.95 points in the intra-day. This is the second consecutive day of loss in the key indices. The Sensex had lost 770.31 points or 1.29 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 43.90 points or 0.25 per cent down at 17,516.30 points against its previous day's close at 17,560.20 points. The Nifty touched a low of 17,462.55 points and a high of 17,617.80 points in the intra-day. The Nifty had lost 219.80 points or 1.24 per cent on Thursday.

State Bank of India was the biggest Sensex loser. It slumped 1.83 per cent to Rs 530.20. Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.73 per cent to Rs 841.25. NTPC slipped 1.72 per cent to Rs 134.25. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell 0.89 per cent to Rs 2331.80.

Kotak Bank 1.32 per cent down at Rs 1884.10; Wipro 1.12 per cent down at Rs 571.85; Bajaj Finserv 1.06 per cent down at Rs 16166.75; HDFC 0.99 per cent down at Rs 2502.65 and Power Grid Corporation 0.99 per cent down at Rs 209.25 were among the major Sensex losers. Sun Pharma rose 1.21 per cent to Rs 894.05. Asian Paints 1.06 per cent higher at Rs 3236.70; Tata Steel 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 1176.15; UltraTech Cement 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 7425 and L&T 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 1947.95 were among the major Sensex gainers.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 04:33 PM IST