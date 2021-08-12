Senseforth.ai raises $14 mn from Fractal

Conversational AI leader Senseforth.ai today announced a $14 million investment from Fractal (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies. This investment will help Senseforth.ai scale and expand its footprint across Fractal’s clients globally.

This investment also strengthens Fractal's conversational AI offerings as it advances on its mission to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Senseforth.ai’s patented and award winning zero-code platform A.ware automates customer experience across digital touchpoints for global enterprises. It is estimated that by 2022, 30 percent of customer experiences will be handled by conversational AI, up from 3 percent in 2017. A.ware makes it easy to build, train, deploy, and scale conversational AI solutions to drive revenue, reduce costs and increase operational efficiency.

Shridhar Marri, CEO and Co-Founder of Senseforth said, “This strategic investment creates a new growth blueprint for Senseforth.ai. We are thrilled to deliver on our vision “to make technology humanlike”, enabling continuous Human-AI interaction, transforming complex business processes.” He added, “We can now scale talent, accelerate growth, make more investments in R&D, and create incredible value for our clients.”

Announcing the strategic investment, Fractal’s Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice Chairman, Srikanth Velamakanni said, “We are inspired by Senseforth.ai’s work with the government of India to remove technology barriers in accessing citizen services for 700 million internet users through conversational AI.

"We are delighted to partner with Senseforth and expand conversational AI solutions to our clients,” said Pranay Agrawal, Fractal’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Krishna Kadiri, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder of Senseforth said, “ This investment will help us enhance our deep learning capabilities and embed advanced cutting-edge research into A.ware.” Don Vadakan, Chief Sales Officer at Fractal said, “Senseforth’s industry agnostic, multi-experience AI platform will drive next-generation digital solutions. We are excited to deliver powerful use cases across industries for both large and mid-size enterprises with A.ware from Senseforth."

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:43 PM IST