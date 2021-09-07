Senco Gold & Diamonds forays into phygital business

Senco Gold & Diamonds has announced their foray into the Phygital Gold business with the launch of its own online gold transaction platform named DG Gold (https://mydigigold.com/).

Consumers with a valid PAN Card/Form 61 and a Bank Account in their name are eligible for DG Gold transaction. They can start their online gold savings journey with a purchase value of as low as Rs 250.

The DG Gold platform gives consumers the flexibility to convert their online gold purchase into physical gold in the form of jewellery at 116+ retail outlets of Senco Gold & Diamonds across India, at the time of redemption. Consumers can also sell the gold online on the DG Gold portal/website as per the prevailing rates from anywhere, anytime, the company said in a press release.

Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, “Our own platform DG Gold gives our consumers the flexibility to create value and wealth which is secure and simple.”

Purchased gold will be stored securely with a reputed Custodian with 100 percent insurance coverage, managed by a recognized Trustee. Customer can purchase and redeem at any time at any of the Senco Gold stores across India, the release added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:45 AM IST