Self Baggage Drop At Delhi Airport To Speed Up Luggage Check-In, Remove Human Error

After rushing to the airport early in the morning or after beating rush hour traffic, passengers have to go through the hassle of waiting in line to get their baggage checked in. But as airports are getting crowded and people at counters often get overwhelmed, technology is taking the burden off the shoulders of airport staff as well as passengers.

After deploying DigiYatra for a seamless, touch free experience, Delhi Airport has now sped up the luggage check-in process with self baggage drop.

Just in: Delhi Airport introduces self baggage drop facility.@DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/CZC7hMGyzw — Ridhima Bhatnagar (@ridhimb) June 26, 2023

Handing over control to the passenger

The machines set up for self baggage drop can process check-in for three people in a minute, which means that upto 20 minutes of a passenger's time can be saved.

Its a two-step process which has replaced the procedure of people having to wait in line, before the staff weighs their baggage and tags it so that it can be loaded on the aircraft.

Now self-service kiosks with touch screens, automated verification, prompts and barcode scanners, allows flyers to call the shots.

Here's how it works

The first step is to scan barcodes from printed tickets or digital versions saved in smartphones.

This is followed by weight sensors accurately weighing the luggage as per the regulations of each airline.

Once the passenger confirms the number of bags being dropped, the machine generates receipts that have unique barcodes.

Such tags with the passenger's name and flight details, can be printed out or customers can receive them on smartphones.

Once they reach the destination, passengers can track the baggage with live updates.