Select CITYWALK runs offline campaign on why world needs women

This International Women’s Day, Select CITYWALK announced it is celebrating the indomitable spirit of women by putting together four installations to explain how beautiful women’s existence is. Each installation reminds you that a world without women is a world that lacks colour, kindness, and all things magical that make the world richer and beautiful.

While the installations have the entire colour and the mystic beauty associated with women, they lack the presence of the female body, reminding us of the emptiness they leave behind by their absence. Each installation celebrates women’s roles as mothers, teachers and mentors, upholders of style and culture and caretakers of the entire family, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the campaign, Gitanjali Singh, Vice President - Marketing, Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. says, “Our aim in the past few years has been to create unique campaigns that involve, question and offer statements for our visitors to ponder upon. As a public space, our sense of community is very strong and we engage with our community at multiple levels. This International Women's Day we wanted to highlight what an important role women play in our lives, and we challenged our visitors to imagine a world without them. We wanted to underline their pivotal role in society at the most basic unit of the family and as societal change agents on a larger level”.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:04 PM IST